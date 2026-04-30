Google has expanded the digital identity capabilities of Google Wallet, introducing support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India and rolling out its ID pass feature (a secure digital ID derived from passport information) to Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil. The developments reflect a broader push by Google to establish digital identity as a practical, privacy-preserving alternative to physical documents across multiple markets.

Aadhaar integration and partner ecosystem in India

Building on a previously announced partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), consumers in India can now save their Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials directly within Google Wallet on their device. The integration allows users to verify their identity for everyday services without presenting a physical document. Selective disclosure is a core feature of the implementation, meaning only the data points relevant to a given transaction are shared.

At launch, five partner organisations are participating in the integration. Cinema chain PVR INOX will use the credentials for age verification and loyalty rewards. Matrimony platform BharatMatrimony will apply it to verify users on verified profiles. Visa application service Atlys will use the credential to auto-fill international visa forms. Residential access platform Mygate and home services marketplace Snabbit are expected to use the capability to verify delivery and service personnel, though both are listed as forthcoming integrations.

The Aadhaar system underpins identity verification for a large proportion of India's population, making its integration into a widely used mobile wallet significant for the country's digital infrastructure.

ID passes extended to three new markets

Separately, Google has extended its ID pass feature to Singapore, Taiwan, and Brazil. The ID pass creates a digital credential based on a user's passport information and stores it in Google Wallet. It is designed to support both in-person and online identity or age verification scenarios.

This expansion follows the availability of ID passes in other markets and shows we're continuing to apply consistent identity standards across geographies. Google has stated that its approach to digital identity is built around global interoperability standards and privacy-by-design principles, with selective disclosure applied here as well.

The combination of on-device storage and selective disclosure is aligned with emerging regulatory and standards-based frameworks for digital identity, including those being developed across the EU and in several Asia-Pacific markets. Google has not specified a timeline for further country rollouts beyond those announced.