MEXC, a Seychelles-based digital asset trading platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Sumsub, a global verification and fraud prevention provider, to strengthen identity verification across its user base against AI-driven fraud, including deepfake impersonation and remote onboarding attacks.

According to the official press release, the integration covers Sumsub's full verification suite for KYC, including ID verification, biometric liveness checks, address verification, database validation, and source of funds checks. The deployment moves MEXC beyond one-time onboarding verification toward continuous identity assurance across the user lifecycle, with risk-based workflows that adapt to individual user behaviour patterns.

Threat context and fraud escalation

Multi-step, AI-powered fraud attacks increased 180% year-on-year globally in 2025, according to Sumsub's Identity Fraud Report, reflecting the accelerating use of generative AI tools by illicit actors to bypass conventional security checkpoints. Deepfake technology has become more accessible and cost-effective, making static KYC measures increasingly insufficient against sophisticated impersonation attacks at scale.

When it comes to cryptocurrency platforms operating across multiple jurisdictions and onboarding users at high volumes, the combination of automated document analysis, biometric verification, and continuous monitoring is designed to reduce manual review requirements while improving the detection of forged credentials and impersonation attempts in real-time.

Commenting on the news, Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, noted that the collaboration with Sumsub reflects MEXC's commitment to enhancing identity assurance across the user lifecycle, treating verification not as a single checkpoint but as an ongoing process aligned with evolving global compliance standards.

Further expanding on this, Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub, stated that verification must operate as a continuous, adaptive layer across the user lifecycle, rather than a one-time checkpoint. This approach combines automation with real-time risk signals to balance compliance demands with optimal onboarding.