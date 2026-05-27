NewsFraud and Fincrime

Fourthline selected by Anyfin for identity verification across European markets

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipidentity verificationcompliancefintechAPI
Countries:
Europe

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Fourthline selected by Anyfin for identity verification across European markets

27 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Didit raises USD 7.5 million to build AI-native identity infrastructure

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

iDenfy launches no-code KYC Theming for white-label verification

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

EU and Mexico expand crypto AML cooperation

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

iPiD and Tazapay partner on payee verification for cross-border payments

25 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Thought Leader Insights on Fraud and Fincrime

NICE Actimize webinar key takeaways – Accelerating fraud investigations with agentic AI

21 May 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Webinar recap: mule account handovers in 2026, what the data tells banks

12 May 2026 / 10 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The evolution of fraud intelligence sharing: from institutional silos to network effects

30 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Incognia webinar key takeaways – Social engineering

13 Mar 2026 / 7 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

AI in financial crime prevention: from hype to practical application

29 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright