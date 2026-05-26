iDenfy has launched KYC Theming, a no-code branding feature enabling partners to customise identity verification flows across multiple client environments.

The feature allows business partners and enterprise clients to configure distinct visual identities, including logos and colour palettes, for each client or product line they manage, without manual reconfiguration or additional setup overhead.

Addressing a multi-tenant branding gap

The update targets a practical challenge common to white-label deployments and multi-tenant operators: managing separate brand identities across a growing client base. Previously, partners needing to maintain distinct visual configurations for each client faced repeated manual setup work and a risk of inconsistency across verification flows. KYC Theming consolidates this into a centralised interface, where each brand theme can be configured independently and assigned to specific verification workflows.

Partners can upload logos, define custom colour schemes, and apply those settings at the individual flow level. The feature is available at no additional cost within the existing platform. In addition, the update also extends branding capabilities to align with iDenfy's existing KYB user interface functionality, creating a unified customisation layer across both KYC and KYB onboarding flows.

Operational and compliance relevance

For compliance teams managing multiple client environments, the centralised approach is intended to reduce error rates and accelerate onboarding when new client brands are added. The end user, in turn, interacts with a verification interface that reflects the brand they signed up with, rather than a visible third-party provider.

Identity verification is typically the first point of friction in a user onboarding journey, and the visual presentation of that step can influence completion rates and user trust. According to figures cited in the announcement, 81% of consumers indicated they needed to trust a brand before making a purchase, a dynamic that iDenfy argues is amplified during identity verification, where users are asked to submit sensitive documents and biometric data.

Furthermore, the feature is designed to scale alongside iDenfy's partner network. As the number of client brands managed through the platform grows, the ability to onboard new visual configurations aims to quickly reduce cumulative operational load for partners operating in regulated industries such as financial services, gaming, or digital commerce.

KYC Theming reflects a broader product trend in the identity verification space, where RegTech providers are competing not only on verification accuracy and compliance coverage, but also on the quality and flexibility of the integration experience they offer to partners building customer-facing products.