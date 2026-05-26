The EU and Mexico have agreed to strengthen cooperation on combating money laundering involving cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Officials from both sides highlighted concerns over the use of digital assets in cross-border illicit financial activities, with criminal networks increasingly exploiting the frictionless nature of cryptocurrency transfers to move funds across jurisdictions. The discussions centred on improving coordination in identifying and disrupting suspected illicit financial flows linked to organised crime.

Digital assets at the centre of financial crime diplomacy

The agreement reflects a broader shift in how major trading blocs and regional powers are approaching the challenge of crypto-enabled financial crime. Illicit flows conducted through digital assets present particular enforcement challenges because they can traverse multiple jurisdictions with limited friction, creating gaps that organised criminal networks have been able to exploit.

Through the process of incorporating AML commitments into the wider EU-Mexico summit agenda (alongside trade, investment, security, and digital policy) both parties are signalling that crypto-related crime is no longer solely the domain of financial regulators. Instead, it is increasingly treated as a component of broader economic security and diplomatic engagement.

The move aligns with wider international trends. Regulatory bodies across multiple jurisdictions have in recent years intensified scrutiny of digital asset transactions, and intergovernmental bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force have expanded guidance on virtual assets. The EU's own Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which entered into application in 2024, introduced a comprehensive framework for crypto service providers operating within the bloc, including requirements aligned with anti-money laundering standards.

Furthermore, both parties stated their intention to continue dialogue on evolving financial crime risks connected to the digital economy, suggesting the agreement is intended as a foundation for ongoing cooperation rather than a one-time commitment.

For the payments and fintech sector, the development underscores the growing regulatory and geopolitical attention being paid to the role of digital assets in cross-border financial flows, as well as the expectation that compliance standards will continue to tighten as international coordination matures.