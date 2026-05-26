Didit has closed a USD 7.5 million seed round, backed by Y Combinator, to scale programmable identity verification globally.

The round includes participation from Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Orange Collective, Founders Future, Phosphor Capital, SaaSholic, and Rebel Fund, alongside angel investors including co-founders of Gusto and Fond. Proceeds will support hiring across product, sales, and customer success, as well as the expansion of Didit's open infrastructure towards fully programmable identity and fraud coverage.

Regulatory tailwinds and AI-driven fraud pressures

According to the official press release, Didit operates at the intersection of two converging forces reshaping the identity verification market. On one side, generative AI has accelerated the sophistication of deepfakes, synthetic identities, and injection attacks. However, regulatory frameworks are broadening the scope of mandatory identity verification across sectors and jurisdictions.

In Europe, the eIDAS 2.0 regulation requires every EU member state to offer a digital identity wallet by December 2026, with banks and payment providers required to accept them by December 2027. Age verification mandates, financial compliance requirements, and fraud prevention obligations are pushing identity verification beyond traditional know-your-customer (KYC) standards.

Didit's platform connects to government data sources globally and analyses more than 200 signals per verification, including document authenticity, biometric liveness, injection attack detection, deepfake analysis, and behavioural signals. The company builds its AI models in-house with no third-party dependencies and has developed verification flows adapted for document formats, face types, skin tones, and lighting conditions across countries.

From KYC tooling to identity infrastructure

What began as a document verification product has expanded into a broader infrastructure play. Current use cases include liveness detection for humanness verification without a document, real-time signer verification for digital signature platforms, verified-profile features for social applications, biometric authentication for payment systems, and adaptive age estimation for compliance workflows.

Didit's longer-term roadmap centres on an identity wallet that allows individuals to verify once and reuse their credentials across platforms, positioning identity as a programmable layer in the same way payments and communications infrastructure have been abstracted into developer-accessible APIs.