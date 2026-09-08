FinScan has partnered with Quantifind to integrate AI-powered adverse media intelligence into anti-money laundering (AML) screening workflows.

The integration embeds Quantifind's adverse media screening capabilities directly into FinScan's existing sanctions, politically exposed person (PEP), and watchlist screening processes, giving compliance teams a single view of screening activity across these categories. FinScan's alert suppression technology is designed to reduce duplicate and low-value alerts, while linking adverse media findings to a customer's overall risk profile. According to the companies, this is intended to reduce the volume of alerts compliance teams must review manually while improving the reliability of the resulting risk decisions.

Graphyte, Quantifind's platform, analyses global news and other public sources on an ongoing basis to identify financial crime risk signals before an entity appears on a formal watchlist or sanctions list. The platform uses purpose-built language models, entity resolution technology, and risk typologies to process multilingual content, and is designed to keep customer data within an organisation's own jurisdiction.

Combined, the two systems allow institutions to continuously monitor customers, suppliers, and counterparties against global news sources, with confirmed risks investigated and resolved within the same workflow used for sanctions and PEP screening. The companies describe the target market for the joint solution as banks, insurers, payment providers, fintechs, and other regulated entities seeking to strengthen AML compliance and reduce investigative workload.

Regulatory context

The partnership follows a shift in how regulators assess AML programmes. The Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) fifth round of mutual evaluations places greater emphasis on measurable programme effectiveness rather than the presence of controls alone, while the Wolfsberg Group continues to promote risk-based approaches to compliance. In addition, adverse media screening has become a focal point in this context, as institutions can face exposure to money laundering, human trafficking, and corruption risks connected to individuals or entities that have not been formally sanctioned or listed.

Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer, FinScan, said adverse media has become difficult for compliance teams to manage given the volume of data involved, much of which does not constitute genuine risk, and that the partnership is intended to help teams identify relevant signals while providing the data quality and workflow tools to act on them. Furthermore, Graham Bailey, COO of Quantifind, said the integration allows compliance teams to incorporate adverse media intelligence into workflows they already use, supporting faster analysis grounded in transparent, explainable risk assessment.