The Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA), a trade association representing more than 30 financial technology companies and consumer-permissioned data access platforms in Canada and the US, has submitted comments in response to the joint Request for Information (RFI) issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) regarding potential actions to address payments fraud.

According to the official press release, FDATA’s response called for the urgent need to modernise the USA’s payment infrastructure. The solutions suggested included reducing reliance on paper checks and prioritising secure digital alternatives, especially Pay by Bank. One official cited in the release emphasised that replacing payment instruments with digital ones should be a top priority for regulators and that Pay by Bank represents an alternative to lower costs and expand access. The same official underlined that success hinges on preserving Section 1033 of the Dodd-Frank Act.

In its comments, the FDATA cited the uptick in check fraud cases and the growing risks associated with paper-based payments. According to the letter, despite the decline in the use of checks, check fraud has been on the rise. In 2022 alone, US banks reportedly filed over 680,000 reports, nearly double the figures for 2021. The FDATA cautioned that systemic fraud risks are likely to persist until policymakers make sure that both consumers and businesses have the legal right to permission access to their financial data.

The three main recommendations of the FDATA for the agencies include:

Recognise Pay by Bank as a tool to reduce fraud;

Promote coordination with the CFPB to preserve Section 1033 data-access rights;

Support Open Banking and consumer-permissioned payments as protected use cases within supervisory frameworks.

The full text of the FDATA’s letter can be found here.