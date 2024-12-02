IXOPAY signs the AI Trustworthy Pledge

Global payments orchestration platform IXOPAY has strengthened its commitment to responsible AI by signing the Cloud Security Alliance’s AI trustworthy pledge.

Following this announcement, IXOPAY signed the AI Trustworthy Pledge, a public commitment that was initiated by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) in order to advance the responsible development and management of artificial intelligence (AI).

Through the process of joining the pledge, IXOPAY will focus on CSA’s AI Safety Initiative, as well as on the process of embedding trust, transparency, and ethical principles into the future of fraud prevention, smart routing, and payment optimisation solutions. In addition, it will also embed the capabilities that power over USD 40 billion in annual payments across more than 30 countries.

More information on IXOPAY’s initiative to sign the AI Trustworthy Pledge

According to the official press release, the AI Trustworthy Pledge will underscore four foundational principles that IXOPAY has committed to across its AI initiatives. These include safety and compliance (which will prioritise user safety and full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in every AI deployment), transparency (by clearly communicating the nature and scope of AI systems in use, aiming to provide trust with customers, partners, and regulators), ethical accountability (the initiative will ensure fairness, explainability, and auditability in AI-driven outcomes such as transaction approvals and fraud detection), as well as privacy protection (which will focus on upholding optimised standards of personal data protection, reinforced by IXOPAY’s PCI-DSS Level 1 certification and GDPR compliance).

In addition, the pledge aligns with IXOPAY’s broader security and governance strategy. This initiative already incorporates tokenisation and vaulting through its integration with TokenEx, PCI compliance automation via Aperia Compliance, as well as a vendor-neutral architecture that gives merchants and businesses complete control of their payment stack.