Keir Starmer moves forward with digital ID proposal

The UK government has laid out plans for a nationwide digital identification system, with an announcement expected during an upcoming Labour Party conference.

The proposal forms part of efforts to tighten immigration controls and revive a policy that previously failed under a Labour administration in the 2000s. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, the plan under discussion would provide a digital ID to anyone legally entitled to reside in the UK, whether through citizenship or immigration status. Such an ID could be used in employment checks or when applying for rental housing. However, discussions are ongoing about whether the system should apply universally or only to specific groups.

Questions over scope and necessity

Supporters inside government argue that a single digital identity would simplify enforcement measures, reducing reliance on paper-based systems. They suggest the approach could deter irregular migration and strengthen compliance with labour and housing regulations. A government representative noted that most people now use digital tools in their everyday lives, making the proposal more practical than two decades ago.

Opposition within government circles remains, with some questioning whether digital IDs add value beyond the recently launched e-visas system. These electronic visas, which became available nationwide this year, already allow immigration officers to confirm whether individuals have permission to live or work in the country. Critics have also raised concerns that health professionals might be expected to verify immigration status as part of the scheme.

Polling last year by research group More in Common indicated public opinion is divided, with just over half of respondents supporting digital IDs and around one-fifth opposed. In parallel with the immigration-focused proposals, other digital initiatives are underway. A new government app is being developed to provide access to public services, and a digital wallet for storing official documents such as driving licences is expected by year-end.

A government spokesperson said the UK was examining international examples and would consider proposals that could improve access to services, including digital identity systems.