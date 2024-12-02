Netskope raises almost USD 1 billion in US IPO

California-based cybersecurity firm Netskope has raised USD 908.2 million in a US IPO, selling about 47.8 million shares at USD19 apiece.

The target range was previously raised from USD 17 to USD 19 per share, and this pricing gives the firm a market value of USD 7.26 billion, below the USD 7.5 billion it announced in a 2021 founding round. With Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan leading the deal, Netskope will trade under the ticker NTSK, adding another name to the growing roster of cybersecurity players positioning for long-term growth.

Netskope’s USD 908 million IPO

As investors’ interest in US IPOs is on the rise due to recent debuts, which helped relieve residual anxiety over the recent tariffs, crypto firms, fintechs, biotechs, and even consumer players like coffee shops have gone public post-Labour Day. Besides Netskope, companies like ticket reseller marketplace StubHub entered the US IPO market. These debuts can help restore confidence in the market.

Even companies like Klarna, which have been indecisive about their plans to debut in the US, have decided to do so. Klarna has been planning a listing in the US for years now, and paused its efforts this Spring due to uncertainties regarding sweeping US tariffs on its trading partners, resulting in delayed operations.

For Netskope, the initiative marks a significant step in its goal to scale its cloud-based security business. The company is a developer of cloud security software that supports businesses in protecting apps, websites, and data from cyber threats. Cybersecurity is a key element in corporate upgrades worldwide due to frequent threats from digital attacks that put continuity and confidential data at risk. The company’s net loss narrowed to USD 170 million on revenue of USD 328 million in H1 2025, compared to a net loss of USD 207 million on revenue of USD 251 million in 2024.