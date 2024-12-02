Incode launches Agentic Identity

Incode Technologies has launched Agentic Identity, enabling enterprises to verify, authorise, and continuously monitor autonomous AI agents that they interact with.

Following this announcement, through the process of linking every agent to a verified human owner, enforcing explicit consent and scope controls, as well as tracking agent behavior in real time, Agentic Identity was developed in order to bring trust and accountability to the rapidly emerging agentic web.

In addition, Agentic Identity will leverage Incode's deepfake-resistant biometrics and foundation AI models for identity in order to identify each agent's human owner, verify their permissions scope, and continuously analyse behavior for signs of misuse. Furthermore, the product will also enable enterprises to deploy AI agents safely, ensuring every autonomous action remains secure, traceable, and reversible, and integrates with both the web surfaces that humans and agents both use, as well as with MCP and several other agentic protocols.

More information on Incode’s Agentic Identity launch

According to the official press release, the key capabilities of the product will include agent detection (as the solution was developed in order to identify autonomous agents across applications, APIs, and machine-to-machine environments, providing full visibility into agent activity), verified human owner binding (the product is set to link each AI agent to a verified human identity through deepfake-resistant biometrics and safe credentialing, while also ensuring accountability for every action, and integrating into the customer's existing identity and biometric stacks), and scoped consent and tokenisation (meaning that the service will issue a secure, cryptographic identity token that defines the agent’s allowed scope of access; furthermore, each token will be tied to explicit human consent, with a programmable expiration and revocation date).

At the same time, Agentic Identity will provide continuous behavioral monitoring (as it will observe agent behavior patterns and flag anomalies, compromised agents, or any kind of unusual decision-making, enabling automated responses or human intervention) and integration (the product was developed to integrate with Incode's existing identity suite, giving customers the possibility to leverage the same biometrics and data to verify users on the web, mobile, and in agentic use cases, while also using a common set of fraud intelligence capabilities and identity network).

Agentic Identity is expected to allow enterprises to meet the growing consumer demand for agentic use cases, as well as allow agents to leverage their solutions without compromising on fraud prevention or compliance. Furthermore, through the process of introducing accountability, traceability, and control in autonomous systems, Incode will focus on enabling organisations to scale the use of AI agents without losing oversight or exposing themselves to new forms of fraud.

The pilot programs started in Q4 2025, integrating Agentic Identity with the already existing identity verification, risk decisioning, and fraud prevention infrastructure. Enterprises and institutions that are interested in the process of securing agent-first applications, agent lifecycle management, or autonomous workflows can request early access.