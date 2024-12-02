ParaScript has partnered with BIRGER., a provider of technology solutions in the Eastern African region, to bring AI-powered check processing to Mauritius Bank.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to optimise the manner in which commercial banks in Mauritius automate high-volume check processing while strengthening fraud detection capabilities. In addition, the companies’ expertise in delivering technology solutions to the banking sector and financial institutions will be combined with the proven check recognition and fraud detection software.

Through this partnership, ParaScript’s CheckXpert.AI SDK and SignatureXpert.AI SDK are expected to enable automated data extraction, fraud detection, and verification for Mauritian banks, while the initiative also marks ParaScript’s first entry into the African market.

More information on the ParaScript x BIRGER. partnership

According to the official press release, BIRGER. Has already successfully deployed check truncation solutions across several banks in Mauritius. As banks and financial institutions seek to reduce manual processes, lower operational costs, and strengthen fraud defenses, BIRGER. will continue to provide optimised check processing technology that balances automation with human validation.

Furthermore, ParaScript’s improved AI solutions will enable optimised accuracy rates with multi-image processing. The technology was developed in order to reduce manual review, detect fraudulent activity, and deliver a measurable return on investment for financial institutions as well.

The partnership underscores ParaScript’s commitment to supporting financial institutions across the globe with comprehensive AI-powered solutions for payment processing, fraud prevention, and document automation. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.