ValidiFI has announced that HSBC has selected its account validation and risk detection solutions to improve the integrity of bank accounts utilised to pay credit card balances.

Through this partnership, HSBC underlines its commitment to payment security, with the financial institution planning to utilise ValidiFI’s advanced data intelligence to validate account ownership, detect fraudulent payment attempts, and identify suspicious behavioural patterns across all bank accounts. The integration will include real-time validation of newly enrolled accounts, as well as ongoing monitoring to detect emerging fraud signals.

Prioritising payment security

By working together, HSBC and ValidiFI intend to address the increasing need for smarter tools to detect and mitigate threats, including synthetic identities, mule accounts, and payment scams. ValidiFI’s data network analyses a range of behavioural and transactional data to flag any anomalies before they can negatively impact customers. Among the key capabilities facilitated by this collaboration, HSBC and ValidiFI mention:

Account ownership verification, ensuring payments initiate from authentic sources;

Pre-transaction risk detection to identify high-risk activity before funds get transferred;

Behavioural analytics to detect patterns associated with scams and misuse;

Ongoing monitoring to adapt to evolving fraud tactics and maintain a secure environment.

Furthermore, according to ValidiFI’s officials, as HSBC focuses its efforts on boosting payment security by adopting advanced technologies, the company intends to supports its commitment and safeguard customers transactions, while allowing the financial institution to stay ahead of complex payment schemes. Additionally, as HSBC moves forward in augmenting personal banking, the financial institution aims to implement advanced fraud services, thus partnering with ValidiFI to better protect is clients.

Besides HSBC, ValidiFI’s solutions have started to be utilised by Amount back in April 2025, with the company intending to optimise fraud detection. Integrating ValidiFI’s solutions with Amount’s SaaS platform was set to enable the two to offer financial institutions with more robust and cloud-first technology to improve lending decisions. Also, the move enabled Amount to use ValidiFI’s data network, which included data from key bank sources that maximised coverage, for the validation and authentication of bank accounts.