DashDevs has partnered with Sumsub to integrate identity verification, business verification, and transaction monitoring into its Fintech Core platform.

The partnership gives fintech founders and licensed institutions building banking, payments, card, and digital asset products access to identity checks, business verification, and transaction monitoring from a single system, rather than combining separate vendors for each function.

The compliance challenge for growing fintechs

According to DashDevs, fintech products commonly face the same set of obstacles as they scale: verification of new users can be slow, onboarding rules differ by country, and compliance teams often end up stitching together separate tools for identity checks, business verification, and transaction monitoring that do not integrate well with one another. For platforms handling both fiat and crypto, the requirement is more complex still, since identity checks and transaction monitoring need to operate as one connected process rather than two disconnected systems.

Sumsub is a verification and compliance platform used across banking, payments, trading, and crypto to check user identity, screen against sanctions and watchlists, monitor transactions for risk, and manage compliance across multiple jurisdictions from a single system. DashDevs has built a dedicated Sumsub extension into Fintech Core covering KYC checks, KYB verification, KYT monitoring, and compliance operations such as sanctions screening and review workflows. Clients can configure this per market, licence, or product line without running a separate integration project for each capability.

Kleos as an implementation case

Kleos, a client running on the Fintech Core and Sumsub setup, uses the integration to support a fiat and crypto app that includes an EUR IBAN, virtual and physical cards, SEPA transfers, and crypto operations, all of which require identity verification before activation. Onboarding also has to meet EU electronic money institution (EMI) and anti-money laundering (AML) obligations across several markets. Verification runs inside the Kleos app through Sumsub's mobile software development kits (SDKs), with users completing document capture and a liveness check without leaving the app. In addition, configurable verification levels cover passports, ID cards, driving licences, and residence permits, while sanctions screening and ongoing monitoring results return via webhooks to move customers through the onboarding lifecycle automatically.

Results reported

DashDevs reports that Kleos' verification completion rate has risen from 68% to 88%, with automated checks completed in 10 to 50 seconds according to Sumsub's estimated timings. The straight-through, or auto-approval, rate stands at 92%, broadly in line with Sumsub's own average pass rate of above 90%. Manual compliance review workload has fallen by roughly 70%, the final rejection rate is around 3%, and roughly 55% of retriable rejections are subsequently recovered on a second attempt. Verification covers customers holding documents from more than 185 countries, outside sanctioned and restricted jurisdictions, meaning Kleos' addressable market is determined by its own licensing and compliance policy rather than by identity-provider coverage.

The Sumsub extension is available to any client building on Fintech Core, not only Kleos. Kleos plans to expand into yield products, tokenised investments, and additional stablecoin rails, with the existing compliance workflow intended to extend to new markets and products without requiring separate integration work for each addition.