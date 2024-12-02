Cleafy, an Italy-based fraud detection and response platform for banks, has launched Nyx, an AI-driven fraud investigation platform built for financial institutions. The product addresses a specific operational gap that has emerged in bank fraud management: the capacity to investigate fraud signals at the same pace at which they are generated.

From detection to investigation: reframing the risk point

Fraud detection has matured considerably across the banking sector, but investigation workflows have remained largely manual. Fraud teams typically handle only a portion of the signals their systems produce, closing or triaging the remainder due to capacity constraints. The consequence is that coordinated attack campaigns can expand undetected during the time it takes human analysts to process a backlog.

Nyx deploys AI agents that automatically investigate every fraud signal, reconstruct full attack campaigns, and produce forensic investigation reports. According to Cleafy, the platform completes this process in under four minutes, compared to more than four hours when performed manually. The system is designed to investigate 100% of fraud signals at consistent forensic depth, without requiring case-by-case analyst involvement.

Beyond reactive investigation, Nyx is designed to identify coordinated attacks before fraudulent transactions occur. Cleafy states the platform has already detected attack patterns up to 15 days ahead of the first confirmed fraudulent transaction at institutions where it is currently deployed.

Automated rule management and regulatory alignment

For each attack pattern it identifies, Nyx generates optimised detection and response rules and restructures the institution's existing ruleset: removing redundant rules, resolving conflicts, and strengthening coverage. Human analysts oversee the system and provide feedback that, alongside evidence from live cases, feeds continuous learning into the platform's AI agents. Investigation reports are generated in the analyst's working language, removing the need for translation before review.

Nyx has been designed with regulated environments in mind. It includes full logging and traceability aligned with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2), both of which set operational and cybersecurity requirements for financial entities operating in the EU.

The platform is already live at three European banks with a combined base of more than 30 million digital banking customers. Cleafy's chief executive noted that fraud has become an industrialised operation increasingly orchestrated by AI, and that investigation workflows had not kept pace; a gap Nyx is intended to close.