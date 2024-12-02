ExplainersFraud and Fincrime

Money mules: the human links fuelling fraud networks

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

26 Mar 2026 / 7 Min Read

Keywords:
money mulescamsfinancial crimefraud preventionsecurity

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