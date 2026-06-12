FinregE publishes AI framework for financial supervisors

FinregE has released a strategic framework aimed at helping financial regulators integrate artificial intelligence into supervisory workflows safely and systematically.

The framework arrives against a backdrop of widening disparity between regulatory bodies and the firms they oversee. According to data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), only 18% of regulators are currently scaling AI, while 40% of supervised firms have already begun transforming operations through the technology. FinregE describes this as a 'supervisory gap' - one it argues cannot be addressed through off-the-shelf software alone.

Structured infrastructure over strategy documents

The framework's central argument is that sustainable AI adoption in financial supervision depends on the foundational digitisation of regulatory rules rather than the deployment of general-purpose AI tools. FinregE contends that large language models operating on unstructured content carry risks of inaccuracy, which are particularly problematic in a regulatory context where outputs must be explainable and auditable.

In order to address this, the blueprint sets out five pillars that regulators should establish before deploying AI at scale. These cover the conversion of rulebooks into machine-readable, structured data formats, the creation of formal taxonomies that map how provisions interrelate and trace obligations back to their source, the replacement of static PDF publications with dynamic interfaces that reduce navigation burdens for regulated firms, the development of AI applications built on structured content to ensure traceable and auditable outputs, as well as the deployment of internal operational tooling to support workflows such as consultation analysis and supervision triage.

At the same time, the framework draws on FinregE's eight years of operational experience running AI in live regulatory environments. The company positions its approach as a shift from static documentation to what it terms 'structured intelligence' - a model it argues is necessary to maintain trust and legitimacy as AI becomes more prevalent in financial markets.

Rohini Gupta, CEO of FinregE, stated that progress in this area requires a partnership with organisations that understand the future of regulation to be not only intelligent but structured, and that investing in this infrastructure compounds value over time.