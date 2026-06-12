Fime has received accreditation to conduct biometric device testing for MOSIP, supporting national digital identity programmes worldwide.

Digital identity infrastructure has become central to government service delivery across a growing number of countries. More than 100 million citizens in nations including the Philippines, Ethiopia, and Morocco have already been issued MOSIP-based digital IDs, according to the company. The reliability of these programmes depends on the quality and consistency of biometric data collected during enrolment and authentication processes, particularly in varied real-world conditions.

Independent validation for government procurement

Fime's accreditation offers independent, internationally recognised validation that biometric devices meet both industry standards and MOSIP-specific requirements. The laboratory holds NIST NVLAP accreditation (Lab Code: 600365-0) and ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, and conducts evaluations aligned with ISO/IEC 30107 and ISO/IEC 19795, standards that address biometric sample quality and presentation attack detection, respectively.

The accreditation is intended to support governments in selecting reliable devices ahead of deployment, as well as to assist vendors seeking to enter or expand within MOSIP ecosystems. Testing is also designed to account for diverse demographic groups and environmental conditions, addressing concerns around inclusivity in biometric system design.

Fime states that its laboratories bring more than a decade of experience in biometric evaluation, covering areas such as performance testing, Presentation Attack Detection, Biometric Data Injection Attack Detection, and bias evaluation across demographic groups.

Sanjith Sundaram, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem at MOSIP, described national digital identity programmes as sovereign infrastructure comparable in strategic importance to roads, hospitals, or schools, noting that the accreditation reinforces the ecosystem with independent testing capabilities focused on performance, security, and inclusivity.

At the same time, as MOSIP adoption continues to expand globally, the demand for accredited testing partners is expected to grow alongside the need to ensure interoperability and security across increasingly large-scale deployments. Fime positions this accreditation as a means to reduce deployment risk and support the broader rollout of scalable digital identity infrastructure.