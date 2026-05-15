ExplainersFraud and Fincrime

Explainer: APP fraud around the world - threats and reimbursement

PA

Paula Albu

15 May 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
APP fraudreimbursementfraudriskPSD3PSR
Countries:
World

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