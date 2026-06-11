Zest Equity has deployed its in-house AI compliance system, Tarth, to fully automate investor onboarding from document analysis to review-ready recommendations.

The system, named Tarth, processes documentation and produces decision-ready recommendations for compliance officers, covering the full sequence from initial document intake through to risk analysis.

Tarth was developed entirely in-house, meaning client documents and personal data are processed and stored within Zest's own infrastructure rather than through third-party systems. The company describes this as its first full deployment of agentic AI. Each recommendation produced by Tarth carries an audit trail, with full accountability resting with the relevant Zest entity handling the onboarding.

Processing time and operational impact

The system has reduced the compliance-officer time required per onboarding case from approximately 60 minutes to a median of three minutes - the interval needed for Tarth to process data and generate its output. In addition, Zest reports that the system has saved more than 800 hours of compliance work since deployment.

Cases now arrive at the compliance officer's desk pre-assembled, with documentation, citations, and a risk analysis already compiled. The analysis is generated according to the rules, requirements, and risk-assessment policies set by Zest's compliance team, configured on a per-jurisdiction basis and described by the company as fully customisable. A compliance officer reviews and makes the final decision on each case; the system does not operate without that human checkpoint.

Potential for external deployment

According to the official press release, Tarth is currently deployed exclusively within the Zest Group. The company has stated it is exploring whether to externalise the system as a standalone product, citing its potential relevance to compliance teams at other organisations looking to scale operations or integrate agentic AI into their workflows.

The development reflects a broader pattern within regulated financial services, where firms are moving to automate document-intensive processes that have historically required significant manual effort. Private-market transactions, which typically involve complex investor documentation and multi-jurisdiction requirements, have been a particular focus for such automation given the volume and specificity of compliance obligations involved.

Traceability was identified as a central design consideration. According to Zest, every output Tarth produces is traceable to the specific document, database entry, or rule that informed it - a requirement in regulated environments where decisions must be evidenced and reviewable. Moreover, the approach positions the system as a preparation and documentation tool rather than a decision-maker, preserving the compliance officer's role while reducing the volume of manual processing required ahead of each decision.