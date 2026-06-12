RedotPay has secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in Mexico, enabling virtual asset operations and credit card issuer activities in the country.

The registration marks a formal entry point into the Mexican market and forms part of the company's broader strategy of establishing locally regulated presences rather than relying on cross-border structures. In connection with the authorisation, RedotPay is expanding its local team across compliance, operations, and business development functions.

Credit card programme and product roadmap

Building on the registration, RedotPay is working with international partners towards the launch of what it describes as its third credit card programme in Mexico. The product is intended to connect stablecoin-based payment capabilities with everyday consumer spending, sitting alongside the company's existing AML-registered virtual asset operations and approved credit card issuer activities in the market.

According to the official press release, no timeline has been specified for the credit card programme launch.

Regulatory footprint across the Americas

The Mexico registration follows a series of regulatory milestones in the region. RedotPay previously obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) registration in Canada, a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) MSB registration in the US, and a VASP licence in Argentina. Taken together, these authorisations reflect a consistent approach of securing market-specific regulatory status ahead of, or alongside, commercial operations.

Mexico represents a strategically relevant market for digital asset and payments activity. The country has a large unbanked and underbanked population, active remittance flows and a growing regulatory framework for virtual assets under the oversight of the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) and related bodies.

Michael Gao, CEO and Co-Founder of RedotPay, stated that the AML registration represents a step in its long-term commitment to regulatory frameworks and that the company's focus is on building locally embedded infrastructure capable of scaling across markets.

The combination of VASP registration, credit card issuance authorisation, and planned local team expansion suggests RedotPay is positioning itself for a fuller commercial rollout in Mexico, though the company has not disclosed specific user targets, revenue projections, or operational timelines for the market.