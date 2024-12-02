Bluefin, a payment and data security company, has announced a partnership with Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen, ICIT, and Worldline to provide payment solutions in South Tyrol.

This collaboration aims to improve payment options and augment data security for All-In-One (AIO) payment devices across South Tyrol, a region known for its tourism, retail, and hospitality sectors that require a secure and modernised payment infrastructure.

By combining the expertise of all four companies, South Tyrol will benefit from optimal payment solutions, security, and customer experience. Bluefin specialises in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions, which enable merchants to protect payment card data through encryption at the point of interaction. ICIT delivers tailored software solutions, and Worldline offers robust and secure transaction processing solutions. Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen supports a network of Raiffeisen banks across South Tyrol and is known for its corporate banking services and regional presence.

The partnership not only facilitates the immediate rollout of AIO devices but also prepares the landscape for future expansion into unattended and e-commerce payment solutions.

Italy's card payments landscape

The card payment market in Italy is expected to grow by 6.6% to reach EUR 410.2 billion in 2025 despite global uncertainty. This reflects rising customer preference for electronic payments, supported by government policies, increased contactless adoption, and a shift towards digital banking.

Therefore, the collaboration among these four companies comes at an opportune moment, providing solutions that address the growing need for secure payment options.

Bluefin's partnership with Verifone

In May 2025, Bluefin announced its partnership with Verifone to offer its Decryptx solution to Verifone’s convenience and fuel retailing merchants globally. The Verifone Commander convenience store operating system and POS were able to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE, a solution for forecourt, indoor payments, and car wash transactions. Implementing P2PE at every payment point, whether in-store or at an unattended terminal, merchants could reduce PCI compliance scope by up to 90% while maintaining security.