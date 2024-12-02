The Verifone Commander convenience store operating system and POS will be able to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE, a solution for forecourt, indoor payments, and car wash transactions. Implementing P2PE at every payment point, whether in-store or at an unattended terminal, merchants can reduce PCI compliance scope by up to 90% while maintaining security.











Point-to-Point Encryption solutions

Verifone Commander is a site controller designed to manage payments, fuel, and operations for convenience and petroleum retailers. Its speed, adaptability, and integration features enable Commander to maintain a wide range of payment capabilities and allow merchants to simplify their operations and improve security.

Bluefin mentions that its partnership with Verifone reflects its mission of enabling secure payments across the C-store and petroleum verticals. By embedding Decryptx with Verifone Commander, fuel retailers have a secure PCI-validated P2PE solution that is built for their complex ecosystems.

Verifone’s offerings are known for their industry-grade performance and reliability. The integration of Bluefin's preeminent Decryptx solution further enhances Verifone’s built-in compliance and flexible functionality, easing the merchant's workload while delivering security.





Latest news from Verifone

In May 2025, Stripe partnered with Verifone to provide unified commerce utilising its hardware. The partnership was aimed at deploying durable in-person payments through Verifone’s payment devices, expanding the company’s reach to businesses seeking enterprise-grade equipment and global payment capabilities. The devices were initially available to Stripe customers in the US, with plans to further expand.

In January, Varifone started its collaboration with PopID to drive biometric payments adoption. Through this initiative, Verifone and PopID focused on creating biometric modules comprised of biometric sensors and software to enable existing Verifone or third-party payment terminals to accept face and palm authentication. At the same time, Verifone also embedded biometric modules in Verifone Victa, its portfolio of payment terminals.