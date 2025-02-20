Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Verifone partners with PopID to drive biometric payments adoption

Friday 21 February 2025 14:39 CET | News

Verifone has announced its partnership with PopID in order to drive the overall adoption of biometric payments and loyalty.

Following this announcement, the smile and palm wave authentication will improve customer experience and overall satisfaction with merchants and businesses. The launch of biometric solutions also aims to enable payments and loyalty transactions to be completed in a fast and secure way.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Verifone and PopID partner to drive the adoption of biometric payments and loyalty.

More information on the Verifone x PopID partnership

Through this initiative, Verifone and PopID will focus on creating biometric modules comprised of biometric sensors and software to enable existing Verifone or third-party payment terminals to accept face and palm authentication. At the same time, Verifone will also embed biometric modules in Verifone Victa, its newest portfolio of payment terminals.

In addition, Verifone is building an open and interoperable biometric payments solution in order to enable consumer platforms, digital wallets, merchants, acquirers, networks, and issuers to securely process biometric-authenticated commerce transactions using the industry’s existing payments infrastructure.

Clients and consumers will be given the possibility to enjoy a faster, more secure checkout process and benefit from faster access to loyalty programs. At the same time, businesses and merchants will benefit from increased speed, security, customer satisfaction, and retention. The joint biometrics solution with PopID will focus on Verifone’s commitment to reducing complexities in commerce while improving consumer experiences at physical or digital points of sale as well. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , biometrics, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PopID, Verifone
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

PopID

|

Verifone

|
Discover all the Company news on PopID and other articles related to PopID in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like