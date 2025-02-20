Verifone partners with PopID to drive biometric payments adoption

Following this announcement, the smile and palm wave authentication will improve customer experience and overall satisfaction with merchants and businesses. The launch of biometric solutions also aims to enable payments and loyalty transactions to be completed in a fast and secure way.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Through this initiative, Verifone and PopID will focus on creating biometric modules comprised of biometric sensors and software to enable existing Verifone or third-party payment terminals to accept face and palm authentication. At the same time, Verifone will also embed biometric modules in Verifone Victa, its newest portfolio of payment terminals.
In addition, Verifone is building an open and interoperable biometric payments solution in order to enable consumer platforms, digital wallets, merchants, acquirers, networks, and issuers to securely process biometric-authenticated commerce transactions using the industry’s existing payments infrastructure.
Clients and consumers will be given the possibility to enjoy a faster, more secure checkout process and benefit from faster access to loyalty programs. At the same time, businesses and merchants will benefit from increased speed, security, customer satisfaction, and retention. The joint biometrics solution with PopID will focus on Verifone’s commitment to reducing complexities in commerce while improving consumer experiences at physical or digital points of sale as well.
