Authologic has become one of the first providers in Europe registered to issue EU Digital Identity Wallet credentials.

Authologic, a trust infrastructure platform for regulated businesses verifying and authenticating users, has been registered as a Trust Service Provider to issue Electronic Attestations of Attributes (EAAs). EAAs are cryptographically signed credentials that allow individuals and organisations to share verified attributes through EU Digital Identity Wallets.

The registration was granted by Narodowy Bank Polski, and the approval positions the company to support regulated businesses as Europe moves from traditional identity verification methods towards wallet-based digital credentials, at a time when several regulatory deadlines for digital identity are approaching.

According to Authologic, the capability is already operational. Businesses can use the company's infrastructure to issue and verify EAAs, and can also test issuance and verification processes through its European Digital Identity (EUDI) Playground.

Regulatory timeline

Under eIDAS 2.0, all 27 EU Member States are required to make at least one European Digital Identity Wallet available from December 2026. The EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (EU AMLR), which takes effect from July 2027, is expected to further expand the role of electronic identification in customer verification processes.

Taken together, these two regulatory milestones indicate a broader shift in how identity will be established and shared across the EU. With this in mind, regulated businesses, particularly those in banking, payments, and other verification-dependent sectors, face growing pressure to prepare both for issuing and for accepting trusted digital credentials ahead of these deadlines.

Industry implications

Jarek Sygitowicz, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Authologic, said electronic attestations and EUDI Wallets are expected to become a core part of how identity is established across Europe, noting that the registration places the company within an identity infrastructure framework intended to serve around 450 million Europeans. It was also mentioned that regulated businesses need to prepare for both issuing and accepting such credentials, and that Authologic aims to provide the infrastructure required to do so.

The development reflects a wider trend among trust service providers to align their offerings with the eIDAS 2.0 framework ahead of the December 2026 wallet rollout deadline. As more providers across EU Member States seek similar registrations, the infrastructure supporting EAA issuance and verification is likely to expand, potentially affecting how identity verification is integrated into onboarding, payments and compliance processes across the region.