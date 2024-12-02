Biometric identity verification and authentication solutions provider authID has teamed up with MajorKey Technologies to bring high-assurance identity verification to Microsoft Entra Suite.

As part of their collaboration, MajorKey is set to provide authID’s Proof technology to Microsoft customers globally, scaling their identity protection through biometric verification developed to mitigate deepfakes and identity fraud.

Combatting AI-driven fraud

The partnership between authID and MajorKey comes during a period of increased fraud, with organisations facing issues in verifying the authenticity of remote job candidates and contractors. According to recent industry research, 17% of hiring managers have faced candidates utilising deepfake technology to modify their video interviews. Gartner projects that, by 2028, one in four job candidate profiles worldwide could be fake.

With this collaboration, authID and MajorKey aim to work on supporting enterprises in accelerating hiring timelines, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding against emerging threats. authID’s Proof technology offers advanced biometric identity verification, with its capabilities detecting deepfake attempts both in live camera presentations and hidden device injections. Through this, the solution allows enterprises to protect against fraudulent candidates, prevent insider threats, and meet compliance demands while maintaining an optimal user experience.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from authID mentioned that, as the threat landscape has exponentially evolved, teaming up with MajorKey focuses on combining biometric identity verification with Microsoft Entra expertise to enable enterprises to hire remotely more confidently.

In addition to working with MajorKey, authID also joined forces with Prove in June 2025 to fight against fraudulent activities. With this alliance, both companies were set to be able to address the challenges in the digital environment by utilising advanced, biometric-driven technology to protect against synthetic identities and fraud.