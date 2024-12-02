



authID is designed to prevent fraud during the onboarding process, block deepfakes, and reduce the risks associated with account takeovers and password vulnerabilities. This ensures a fast and accurate identity verification experience within the digital ecosystem.

Addressing evolving challenges in the digital realm

This collaboration enables both companies to address the rapidly evolving challenges in the digital realm by leveraging advanced, biometric-driven technologies to protect against synthetic identities and fraud.

The rise of AI-generated deepfakes has raised concerns for businesses and consumers. These deepfakes, which consist of synthetic images and videos, enable fraudsters to impersonate individuals with remarkable accuracy. Through this partnership, authID and Prove aim to provide a solution that not only responds to fraud after it occurs but also prevents it at its source by ensuring the integrity of digital identities.

Boosting identity verification capabilities

By integrating authID’s biometric technologies, such as Proof, Verified, and PrivacyKey, into Prove’s platform, the capacity to detect and eliminate synthetic identities and video-based impersonation is significantly increased. These tools will increase Prove’s identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities.

As Prove expands its global reach, this partnership offers the scalability and security necessary to address the challenges of modern digital transformation, protecting enterprise clients against the rapidly shifting threat landscape posed by AI-driven fraud.

Officials from authID stated that collaborating with Prove, a company that enables identity verification for numerous financial institutions globally, is an endorsement of its technology and strategic vision. This partnership aims to establish a new benchmark for secure, privacy-preserving identity verification on a global scale.

authID’s technology has an accuracy and a false match rate of 1 in 1 billion, which is important in maintaining the security of digital transactions and protecting user privacy. By merging authID’s biometric and anti-deepfake capabilities with Prove’s identity verification and authentication platform, this collaboration paves the way for highly secure identity experiences that are crucial in today’s digital economy.