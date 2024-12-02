AtData, has announced the introduction of Validation 2.0, a framework redefining email validation in the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

AtData specialises in email address intelligence and offers privacy-compliant solutions. The company focuses on detecting malicious users and providing real-time fraud prevention, which helps organisations avoid fake accounts, reduce fraudulent transactions, and mitigate promotion abuse.

Unlike traditional point solutions that concentrate on one-time list cleaning or static deliverability assessments, AtData’s email validation utilises a behavioural activity network for continuous, real-time, intelligence-driven verification. This allows marketers to verify the legitimacy of an email but also understand its real-world activity, engagement potential, and associated risks.

Representatives from AtData emphasise that email validation has often been viewed as a routine task, similar to a box to check. The company's goal is to change this perception. By incorporating unique scoring, monitoring, and trust features, marketers are provided with real-time, predictive insights. This enables them to focus on engaged consumers, filter out inactive or risky addresses, and navigate inbox clutter with greater confidence.

Customer segmentation and ROI

AtData’s proprietary scoring, monitoring, and detection infrastructure, known as Validation 2.0, offers ongoing visibility into the health, value, and risk associated with email addresses. This includes indicators of behavioural engagement, identity changes, and threats such as disposable or bot-generated addresses. AtData’s always-on framework increases customer segmentation from the moment of email collection, helping to boost engagement and increase returns on investment (ROI).

As inboxes become more competitive, data decay speeds up, and promotion misuse increases, organisations require advanced email verification. By combining AtData’s expertise in identity, innovative machine learning, and extensive historical email intelligence, marketers obtain a complete view that enables them to send smarter emails and respond swiftly to build trust.