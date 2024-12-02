Agio Ratings secures USD 6 mln to expand crypto risk services

Agio Ratings, a ratings agency focused on digital assets, has completed a USD 6 million funding round led by AlbionVC, increasing its total capital raised to over USD 11 million.

Additional participation came from Portage Ventures and MS&AD. The proceeds will be used to grow the company's research and engineering teams, aiming to extend its risk assessment capabilities for institutional clients entering the cryptocurrency market.

Founded in 2022, Agio Ratings provides quantitative risk evaluations of exchanges, custodians and lending platforms, addressing a gap in the digital asset ecosystem for reliable risk data. The company’s models track default probabilities and other risk signals, helping trading firms, banks and insurers make informed decisions and manage exposure. According to company officials, this methodology offers insights that traditional rating agencies may overlook, particularly as market conditions evolve.

Expansion and partnerships

Agio Ratings’ data-driven approach has previously highlighted emerging risks in the market. According to the official press release, its models flagged the high default probability of FTX four months before the exchange collapsed and assessed that Bybit retained sufficient resilience after a USD 1.5 billion security breach. Representatives from Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market participant, noted that growing institutional involvement increases the need for independent risk intelligence and that Agio Ratings’ alerts provide a supplementary signal to their internal monitoring.

Earlier in 2025, the company began collaborating with Relm Insurance to support a crypto exchange default product. Discussions are ongoing with major banks in the US and Europe to provide risk evaluation services for trading, lending and stablecoin activities. Representatives from Agio Ratings stated that the recent investment will allow the firm to scale its team and deepen engagement with financial institutions requiring independent risk assessments.

Representatives from AlbionVC highlighted the importance of institutional-grade risk tools in the maturing digital asset market, citing Agio Ratings’ ability to anticipate significant events like FTX’s collapse as evidence of the firm’s analytical capabilities.