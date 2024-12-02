1Kosmos has formed a partnership with Fischer Identity to deliver identity proofing and passwordless authentication solutions to colleges and universities in the US.

The US-based identity verification provider announced the collaboration on 4 February 2026. Fischer Identity will function as a customer-facing distributor and systems integrator for the 1Kosmos platform within higher education environments.

The partnership focuses on addressing identity fraud targeting educational institutions, including synthetic identities, financial aid fraud, and unauthorised enrolment. Universities operate fragmented identity and access management (IAM) infrastructures spanning legacy systems, cloud platforms, and third-party services across student, alumni, faculty, and staff populations.

Integration across heterogeneous IAM environments

The solution combines identity proofing, credential verification, biometric assurance, and authentication within existing IAM workflows. Institutions can verify individuals during initial enrolment and maintain trusted access throughout the student lifecycle and alumni engagement.

1Kosmos provides identity verification technology, including document authentication, biometric matching, and passwordless authentication. The company's platform operates across multiple sectors, such as financial services, healthcare, and government.

Fischer Identity specialises in IAM integration for higher education institutions. The company implements identity solutions across diverse technical environments, connecting modern authentication systems with legacy infrastructure.

Passwordless authentication adoption

Passwordless authentication technologies eliminate credential-based vulnerabilities, including phishing, credential stuffing, and password reuse. Biometric authentication, hardware tokens, and cryptographic keys provide alternatives to traditional username-password systems.

The 1Kosmos platform uses biometric binding to link verified identity credentials with authentication factors. Users establish identity through document verification and biometric capture, then authenticate using biometric matching without passwords.

Fischer Identity's role encompasses technical integration, workflow design, and deployment support within university IAM architectures. The company connects identity verification capabilities with existing directory services, single sign-on systems, and application portfolios.

The 1Kosmos platform for higher education became available through Fischer Identity in February 2026. In addition to working with Fischer Identity, 1Kosmos also recently teamed up with Reality Defender in a partnership announced in December 2025. The two companies planned to focus on integrating the latter's real-time deepfake detection technology with the 1Kosmos platform. This sought to address traditional presentation attack detection and AI-generated visual impersonation.