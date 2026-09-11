Expert viewsFraud and Fincrime

From compliance to competitive advantage: what PSD3 and PSR change for fraud prevention

Vlad Macovei

Vlad Macovei

11 Sep 2026 / 8 Min Read

Keywords:
PSD3PSRfraud preventiontransaction monitoringVerification of PayeeAPP fraud
Countries:
World

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