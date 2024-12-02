YouTrip has announced the launch of an eSIM service offering mobile data connectivity across more than 140 countries.

Following this announcement, YouTrip has launched an eSIM service integrated within its multi-currency digital wallet application. The Singapore-based fintech aims to give users the possibility to purchase and manage mobile data across more than 140 countries with pricing starting from SGD 1.

In addition, the eSIM functionality is expected to be accessible through the app's 'Travel' tab, allowing users and customers to purchase, activate, and monitor roaming data usage. The service will also provide upfront pricing and real-time data tracking in order to enable cost control whilst travelling.

Market positioning and early adoption

According to the official press release, the official rollout follows an early-access launch in November 2025, which saw uptake during the year-end travel season. The usage data from the early-access period indicated China, Japan, and Malaysia as the most popular destinations amongst Singaporean users, with one in six Malaysia-bound eSIM purchases being used for day trips to Johor Bahru.

Furthermore, data also showed increased adoption of Asia Pacific and Europe data bundles, reflecting demand for connectivity across multiple countries. With this in mind, the eSIM service is expected to expand YouTrip's travel-focused product suite, which was developed in order to include instant discounts and cashback through YouTrip Perks and travel insurance with 15% cashback.

To support the launch, YouTrip is set to offer 50% cashback on first eSIM purchases between 28 January and 10 February 2026, which is capped at SGD 5 for the first 2,500 eligible users. Moreover, the eSIM integration will reflect broader trends amongst digital wallet providers incorporating travel connectivity services alongside payment and foreign exchange capabilities in order to capture a larger share of travel-related spending. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.