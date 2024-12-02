10x Banking has announced its partnership with Australia-based asset management and lending provider Remara in order to power alternative finance in the country.

Following this announcement, Remara is expected to deploy 10x Banking's core banking platform in order to support the launch of mortgage, commercial lending, term investment, and novated lease products.

In addition, the platform's API-first and event-driven architecture was designed in order to enable rapid product deployment across Australia's alternative finance sector.

Regional market expansion and core banking development acceleration

According to the official press release, the partnership will position 10x Banking within the Asia-Pacific core banking transformation market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% through 2032. At the same time, as alternative lenders and established institutions across the region are modernising their technology infrastructure, the partnership is expected to support flexible product offerings and faster time-to-market capabilities.

Remara selected 10x Banking following a market review focused on identifying a technology that is capable of supporting tailored offerings for underserved client segments. The company also required scalable infrastructure in order to support its expansion strategy across the regions of Australia and Southeast Asia. With this in mind, 10x’s banking platform's cloud-native architecture is expected to enable financial institutions to operate with what the provider describes as improved security, scalability, and deployment speed compared to legacy core banking systems.

This initiative represents another part of 10x Banking’s expanding presence across the wider APAC market, following its recent partnerships with the Co-operative Bank and Constantinople, announced back in 2025. The Co-operative Bank has chosen 10x Banking to lead a multi-year initiative on core migration and digital transformation, as the collaboration aimed to offer core banking infrastructure for the bank, as well as to implement a phased full-platform migration. The initiative focused on equipping the financial institution for future growth, as well as increasing banking solutions for customers and users.

Earlier in June 2025, the collaboration between 10x Banking and Constantinople aimed to provide banks, mutuals, and financial institutions around the world with the needed access to optimised banking technology architecture and suite of solutions. Moreover, through the process of collaborating with Constantinople, the company aimed to help its members manage the complexities of banking infrastructure and operations, as well as supporting institutions to focus on development and AI adoption.