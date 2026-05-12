UK-based cross-border payments company Wise has listed on Nasdaq under the ticker WSE, with trading commencing on 11 May 2026. The company maintains its existing listing on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, where its shares continue to trade under the same ticker.

Alongside the Nasdaq debut, Wise presented preliminary estimates of select unaudited US GAAP financial data for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, covering metrics previously released to the LSE under IFRS reporting on 13 April 2026.

Financial performance

The figures show cross-border volume of USD 243 billion, an increase of 31% year-on-year, and customer holdings of USD 39 billion, up 40% year-on-year, including USD 9 billion in Wise Assets holdings. Transaction revenue reached USD 1.9 billion, up 22% year-on-year, comprising cross-border revenue of USD 1.3 billion, up 17%, and card and other revenue of USD 0.6 billion, up 34%, with card spend of USD 44 billion rising 37%. Net revenue for the period was USD 2.5 billion, an increase of 19% year-on-year, including interest income on customer balances of USD 0.8 billion and interest expense on customer liabilities of USD 0.2 billion.

Co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann said the company had helped nearly 19 million people and businesses, including banks such as Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered, move more than USD 243 billion across borders in the last financial year, saving customers more than USD 3.3 billion in fees.

US market rationale

Wise's chair, David Wells, described the US as the company's largest single market opportunity, citing the scale of American cross-border payment flows and the prevalence of high fees and opaque foreign exchange costs among traditional providers. He mentioned that a listing in the US not only gives Wise better access to the world's deepest and most liquid capital market, but it also more closely aligns it with the major growth potential for the company in the region.

The company already serves US consumers and businesses through Wise Account, Wise Business, and Wise Platform, the last of which enables banks and online platforms to embed Wise's infrastructure into their own products.

To mark the listing, Wise has introduced an OwnWise programme offering loyalty benefits to eligible customers who also hold Wise shares, linking customer and investor relationships directly.

Industry context

The Nasdaq listing represents a significant step for a UK-founded fintech that listed in London in 2021 via a direct listing. The decision to add a US listing reflects both the scale of the American cross-border payments opportunity and the deeper liquidity available on US capital markets relative to London. It also follows a broader pattern of European fintechs seeking greater US capital market visibility as growth ambitions extend beyond their home markets.

Wise's dual-listing structure, maintaining its LSE presence while adding Nasdaq, distinguishes its approach from peers that have pursued full relocations or primary US listings.