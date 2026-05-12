Tencent Cloud and Ryt Bank launch AI banking in Malaysia

Tencent Cloud has partnered with Ryt Bank to deliver a conversational, AI-powered banking platform for users in Malaysia.

At the core of the integration is Tencent Cloud Chat (IM), a messaging platform built on the same infrastructure that supports the Tencent ecosystem globally, where it serves over one billion monthly active users and processes more than 550 billion messages per day at peak. Ryt Bank is using this foundation to support a 'Zero User Interface' model, in which multi-step banking processes are condensed into natural language instructions.

In addition, rather than navigating layered menus, a user can instruct the platform to send funds and the transaction is executed directly.

Infrastructure and scale

The practical demands of operating a digital bank at scale became apparent from Ryt Bank's first day. At launch, the platform handled a traffic surge of 50.000 concurrent active users without downtime, a performance attributed to the Tencent Cloud Chat (IM) infrastructure.

Moreover, security is a central consideration in the architecture. Tencent Cloud Chat (IM) applies end-to-end encryption across all communications and supports complete message auditing, enabling full traceability of transactions, a requirement under standard banking compliance frameworks.

The platform also draws on a global network of over 3.200 acceleration edge nodes to maintain low-latency performance. Language support for Malay, English, and Chinese is built in, which is relevant to Malaysia's multilingual user base.

Tencent Cloud operates across more than 80 countries and regions. The Malaysia deployment reflects a broader pattern of the company positioning its infrastructure for financial services use cases in Southeast Asia, a market where digital banking licences have been issued in recent years as regulators across the region have opened frameworks for new entrants.

The partnership illustrates a growing model in which cloud and messaging infrastructure providers serve as foundational layers for digital-native banks, particularly where real-time, high-concurrency transaction processing is a core product requirement.