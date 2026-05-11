US Bank has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its cloud migration and deploy generative AI capabilities across its operations. The multi-year agreement covers the migration of hundreds of mission-critical banking applications to AWS and the integration of AI-driven tools across customer-facing and back-office functions. The bank serves approximately 13 million consumers and 1.4 million businesses across the US.

Under the agreement, US Bank will modernise its payment processing systems, wealth management platforms, and commercial banking applications on AWS infrastructure. The migration is designed to meet regulatory compliance requirements while establishing a unified cloud foundation across the bank's operations.

Generative AI and customer experience

A central element of the expanded partnership is the deployment of generative AI to transform customer interactions. US Bank plans to use Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Nova Sonic, built on Amazon Connect Customer, to develop AI-powered self-service solutions available around the clock across voice, chat, and SMS channels. The approach is intended to give customers a choice between automated self-service and human assistance.

AWS's managing director for worldwide financial services, Scott Mullins, noted that the expanded partnership was designed to make AI transformation possible at scale while maintaining the security and compliance standards expected in banking.

Broader AI and workforce development

Beyond customer experience, US Bank is pursuing generative AI applications across fraud detection, compliance automation, and developer productivity. The bank is also using AWS Transform and Amazon Kiro to support migration acceleration. As part of the agreement, US Bank is working with AWS to establish internal capability-building programmes, including instructor-led training and skills development through AWS Training and Certification and AWS Skills Builder.

Industry context

The agreement reflects a wider trend among large retail and commercial banks seeking to reduce dependence on legacy infrastructure while deploying AI at scale. Cloud migration in financial services has accelerated in recent years as institutions face pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce time-to-market for new products, and meet rising customer expectations for digital service availability. Regulatory requirements around data residency, resilience, and auditability have historically slowed cloud adoption in banking, making compliant infrastructure frameworks a key consideration in partnerships of this scale.

For AWS, the expanded relationship with US Bank represents a significant financial services reference case as hyperscalers compete for large-scale banking mandates across the US and globally.