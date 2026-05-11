Currenxie launches EEA multi-currency account for SMEs

Currenxie has launched a multi-country, multi-currency business account across the EEA following authorisation as an EMI by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The expansion is positioned to address cross-border payment friction that European SMEs experience when managing international trade flows, particularly between Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Research commissioned by Currenxie found that 71% of businesses consider cost-effective international payments critical to global competitiveness, while 52% report that slow processing and high costs are damaging supplier relationships. A further 31% of SMEs said they had passed increased operational costs on to customers as a direct result of payment inefficiencies.

Infrastructure and market positioning

Currenxie's offering centres on local domestic collection and payment infrastructure, which it positions as an alternative to correspondent banking networks traditionally associated with higher costs and slower settlement times. Through the platform, European businesses can access local virtual bank accounts in markets including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, allowing them to send and receive funds as local entities. The company also states that SMEs can access savings of up to 61% on foreign exchange payments compared to traditional providers, using volume-based pricing.

The EEA launch follows Currenxie's entry into the UK market in early 2026, and forms part of a broader international expansion strategy. The company's regional focus on Asia-Pacific trade corridors is a notable aspect of its European proposition, given the growing complexity of supply chains between the two regions amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Sam Coyne, CEO Europe at Currenxie, noted that established SMEs remain underserved by traditional banks and retail-focused fintechs, and that the EEA launch aims to provide access to infrastructure and services previously available only to larger corporations. Following the initiative, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.