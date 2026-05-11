UK-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Keel has emerged from stealth, disclosing that it has reached profitability and built a client base spanning remittance, treasury, property, and neobanking since generating its first commercial revenue in 2024.

The company was originally founded in 2019 under the name Frost, operating as a consumer neobank that combined digital banking with energy-switching tools. It attracted more than 18,000 users and processed large transaction volumes before changes in the energy market prompted a strategic pivot. When the energy switching market stalled in 2022 and a price cap removed Frost's core revenue stream, the founding team chose to rebuild the business around its underlying infrastructure rather than pursue acquisition offers or extend a model it considered no longer viable.

From neobank to infrastructure provider

Over the two years since its pivot, Keel secured regulatory approval for its revised business model and reworked its APIs for external use. The company has delivered quarter-on-quarter growth since its first commercial revenues and counts among its clients fintechs backed by Silicon Valley investors and a Southeast Asian platform serving more than 750,000 users.

The platform now offers multi-currency accounts, virtual accounts, and Visa card issuance across debit, prepaid, and credit products under its own BIN sponsorship. It also provides Open Banking capabilities and access to domestic and international payment rails, including Faster Payments, BACS, CHAPS, SEPA, SWIFT, ACH, and Fedwire. Compliance capabilities, including KYC, AML, fraud detection, and transaction monitoring, are built into the platform and accessible through a single API.

BaaS market context

Keel's public launch comes at a period of heightened scrutiny within the BaaS sector. Regulators, investors, and fintechs have placed increasing weight on compliance infrastructure, operational resilience, and sustainable unit economics following a series of high-profile failures and enforcement actions across the embedded finance landscape. The collapse of several BaaS providers in recent years has prompted clients and partners to prioritise stability and regulatory standing when selecting infrastructure partners.

Keel's model, which positions a single integrated platform against a fragmented provider landscape, reflects a broader shift in how fintechs approach infrastructure procurement. Rather than assembling separate vendors across issuing, payments, compliance, and processing, an increasing number of operators are seeking consolidated solutions that reduce integration complexity and compliance overhead.

Having built and operated its own consumer fintech before pivoting to infrastructure, the company is drawing on direct operational experience as a differentiator in a market where many providers have not run financial products at scale themselves.