WeLab raises USD 220 million in Series D funding round

WeLab, a pan-Asian fintech platform, has raised USD 220 million in its latest Series D funding round, marking one of the largest digital banking capital raise in Asia for 2025.

The round demonstrates significant investor confidence in the fintech’s vision and growth strategy. The round, made up of both debt and equity, secured investment from new investors, including strong support from existing investors and capital partners, such as Prudential Hong Kong Ltd, Fubon Bank, Hong Kong Investment Corporation, TOM Group, Allianz X, and HSBC.

WeLab’s strategy with the new funds

WeLab operates two digital banks and multiple online financial solutions in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Indonesia. The company leverages modern technology to support customers in getting access to credit, saving money, and using their funds responsibly. The latest investment will fuel its expansion in Southeast Asia while strengthening its already established presence.

The funds will also power the launch of new business lines designed to leverage advanced tech, drive product growth, and support M&A endeavours. These initiatives reflect WeLab’s strategy to establish a leading digital bank, contributing to the future of finance in the region.

Additionally, the money will be used to support the company’s recently announced AI goals, including its AI-first partnership with Google, aimed at transforming digital banking across Asia. The investment will power innovation when it comes to AI agents, hyper-personalisation capabilities, and modernised marketing schemes, offering more engaging customer journeys and optimised business accounts.

The fintech believes that IA will be a key driver for scale, product development, and ongoing innovation. Integrating modern AI technologies, WeLab aims to set new standards for digital banking, both in Hong Kong and Indonesia's Bank Saqu, as well as throughout the region. WeLab believes that having operations across three markets and two digital banks in Hong Kong and Indonesia enables it to build scale and deepen its operational experience.

This understructure, led by rapid customer growth and market expertise, offers it the momentum it needs to capture new opportunities, accelerate expansion, and focus on developments in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape.