Wefox raises EUR 151 mln for MGA and distribution model

Wefox has raised EUR 151 million through a combination of equity financing and debt refinancing as part of its strategic shift towards a Managing General Agent (MGA) model.

The new funding includes EUR 76 million in fresh capital, sourced primarily from existing investors, and EUR 75 million in refinanced debt provided by Searchlight Capital Partners’ credit fund.

The transaction follows a general restructuring programme that included the completed sales of several business units, including the Liechtenstein-based wefox Insurance AG and its Italian subsidiaries, wefox MGA S.r.l. and wefox Services Italy S.r.l. Company officials said the restructuring clears the path toward full-year profitability by 2025.

Expansion efforts continue across European markets

With the latest funding in place, the company plans to reinforce its positions in Austria, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. In Austria, it operates a digital platform geared towards retail insurance brokers, while in the Netherlands, it manages a term-life insurance business under the TAF brand. In Switzerland, the firm is active in retail insurance distribution and has been expanding its advisory services for individual risk coverage.

Wefox intends to grow its asset-light MGA model by scaling partnerships with insurance carriers and strengthening local distribution platforms. Company representatives noted that these steps are designed to support sustainable growth and margin improvement.

A representative from the company said that evolving customer demands, new regulations, and advances in technology are reshaping the insurance landscape. According to the official, the company’s focus on MGA services and distribution technology positions it as a viable partner for insurers and brokers. The representative added that the transformation efforts have involved significant internal work and acknowledged both employees and investors for their roles during the transition.