Italy-based UniCredit has announced an unsolicited offer to increase its equity stake in Germany-based Commerzbank to more than 30%, in a move designed to intensify pressure on the German bank's management and prompt engagement on potential merger talks.

UniCredit currently holds a 26% equity stake in Commerzbank, alongside an additional 4% exposure through total return swap contracts. The bank stated it does not expect to achieve control of Commerzbank through the offer, describing the bid as intended to overcome the threshold that exists under German takeover law and create conditions for constructive dialogue.

Offer terms and regulatory context

Under German takeover rules, the price of the offer will be determined by the market authority. UniCredit indicated it expects the exchange ratio to be set at 0.485 of a UniCredit share per Commerzbank share, implying a price of approximately EUR 30.8 per Commerzbank share, a premium of around 4% on the German bank's closing price on 13 March 2026.

Furthermore, the bid advances a pursuit that began more than a year ago and has faced sustained opposition from German political and corporate stakeholders. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has previously stated the bank would only proceed with a full takeover if all key stakeholders were supportive, a condition that has not been met. The latest move stops short of a full takeover bid, but crossing the 30% threshold would trigger formal obligations under German law and alter the regulatory and negotiating dynamics between the two institutions.

UniCredit framed the offer as a signal of openness for dialogue and willingness to build bridges with Commerzbank and its stakeholders, suggesting the bank is seeking a negotiated path rather than a hostile acquisition. The outcome will depend in part on how Commerzbank's management and the German government, which retains a stake in the bank, respond in the coming weeks.