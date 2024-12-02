Revolut has launched AIR, its first consumer-facing AI assistant, enabling in-app financial management through conversational interactions.

The assistant allows users to manage a range of financial tasks through conversational interactions within the Revolut app. Functions include spending insights, investment tracking, subscription management, and card freezing. Travel-related capabilities are also supported, covering trip budgeting and the purchase of Revolut eSIMs directly within the app. Customers can also access the assistant by swiping down from the centre of the app's landing screen.

Revolut has stated that AIR does not retain user data and can only access information already visible to the customer, including transactions, investments, and card details.

From announcement to launch

The product's origins trace back to November 2024, when Revolut's co-founders outlined the AI assistant vision at the company's Revolutionaries event. The UK chief executive indicated publicly in June 2024 that an AI financial assistant would go live in the near term.

In addition, the launch follows the formation of a dedicated AI unit within Revolut, which had been hiring for roles spanning AI-powered personal assistants, voice products, call centre agents, and outbound sales agents. AIR represents one component of a broader product expansion that has seen Revolut develop credit cards, savings accounts, and mortgage products across various markets.

Strategic positioning

The introduction of a conversational AI layer into a consumer banking app reflects a wider shift among digital financial services providers seeking to consolidate account management, spending analysis, and transactional functions within a single interface. For Revolut, which holds a UK banking licence, AIR positions the product offering closer to that of full-service retail banking, where personalised financial guidance has traditionally been delivered through human advisers or structured product dashboards.

The initial rollout is limited to the UK, though the company has not specified a timeline for broader geographic availability.