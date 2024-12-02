Finastra, a global financial services software provider, and Marketnode, a Singapore-based intelligent document automation company, have announced a strategic partnership to digitise and automate the credit agreement onboarding process for corporate lenders.

The integration connects Marketnode's AI-powered document extraction capabilities with Finastra's Loan IQ platform through the Loan IQ Nexus Build module.

The partnership aims to address a persistent operational challenge in syndicated and bilateral lending, where credit agreement onboarding has traditionally relied on manual data entry, fragmented processes, and error-prone document handling. The combined solution enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from complex credit documentation and map it into Loan IQ, reducing deal setup processing time from approximately two hours to ten minutes.

Technology architecture and deployment

Marketnode's Smartflow technology applies large language models, optical character recognition, and AI and machine learning capabilities to interpret both structured and unstructured data within credit documentation. Once extracted, data is transferred to Loan IQ via Nexus Build APIs, enabling automated deal setup within the loan servicing system. The solution supports both on-premise and private cloud deployment and is currently hosted on Microsoft Azure, providing real-time workflow integration, scalable AI processing, and encrypted data exchange.

The reduction in manual processing is expected to lower operational overhead, improve data accuracy, strengthen compliance, and accelerate time to revenue recognition for lenders. The architecture also reduces infrastructure management requirements for banks as part of broader cloud transformation strategies.

Talking about the move, Andrew Bateman, EVP of Lending at Finastra, noted that the collaboration extends Loan IQ's capabilities to help financial institutions reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and accelerate credit agreement onboarding. Rehan Ahmed, CEO at Marketnode, added that the partnership reshapes how institutions manage the end-to-end credit lifecycle from origination to distribution through intelligent automation at scale.