Anchor secures Nigerian and Canadian licences

Anchor has secured regulatory licences in Nigeria and Canada, marking an important step in its expansion strategy.

The two licences in Nigeria, representing a Microfinance Bank (MFB) licence and an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) licence, alongside the Money Services Business (MSB) registration in Canada are expected to further strengthen its compliance framework and expand its capacity to deliver embedded financial services across borders.

Building compliant infrastructure for cross-border finance

Founded in 2021 and publicly launched in 2022, Anchor operates an API-driven platform that provides businesses with tools to embed accounts, payments, cards, and other financial products directly into their applications. The model positions it as infrastructure layer for businesses seeking to launch financial services without building proprietary systems from scratch.

The MFB licence is expected to give Anchor the possibility to offer deposit-taking and microfinance services directly within Nigeria, while the IMTO licence will expand its capacity to facilitate international remittances. At the same time, the Canadian MSB registration is set to extend its operational footprint into North America, supporting payment corridors between African markets and global destinations.

Regulatory context and market positioning

The licences arrive at a period of increased regulatory scrutiny across African fintech markets, where compliance infrastructure has become a key differentiator for platform providers. For Anchor, operating with recognised regulatory status in both Nigeria and Canada provides a framework for businesses on its platform to scale financial products across jurisdictions with greater certainty.

A company representative noted that the approvals reinforce the company's focus on providing compliant, scalable infrastructure for businesses building financial products.

As Embedded Finance continues to gain traction across African markets, infrastructure providers capable of bridging local regulatory requirements with international payment corridors are becoming increasingly central to the ecosystem. Anchor's dual-jurisdiction licensing reflects a broader trend of African fintech platforms formalising their cross-border capabilities as client demand for compliant, scalable infrastructure grows.