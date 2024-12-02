UMAEF backs Ukraine’s first fintech unicorn

The Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF) has announced an equity investment in Fintech-IT Group, a Ukrainian developer of digital banking technology.

The transaction values the company at approximately USD 1 billion, giving it unicorn status and marking the first fintech firm from Ukraine to reach that milestone. Founded by local entrepreneurs, Fintech-IT Group is the technology provider behind monobank, a Ukraine-based neobank and the second-largest retail bank by customer base, according to the official press release. The platform, serving about 9.9 million users as of September 2025, has been recognised in recent years among the world’s top fintech and neobank operators. Its software also enables digital payment services for tens of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across the country.

UMAEF expands fintech investment portfolio

UMAEF’s investment represents its first stake in Fintech-IT Group and makes it the company’s only shareholder outside its founding team. The fund is also leading a consortium of American private investors participating in the round. Representatives from UMAEF said the move aligns with the fund’s long-term focus on supporting fintech innovation in Ukraine through its u.ventures platform.

Officials from the fund noted that Fintech-IT Group’s performance illustrates the resilience of Ukraine’s technology sector and reflects a strong blend of technical capability and financial expertise. They added that UMAEF’s track record of investing in both digital finance and traditional banking enables it to contribute strategically to the company’s next growth phase.

UMAEF, originally established by the US Congress in 1994, operates as a Delaware-based corporation with an initial USD 150 million in US government funding. The fund has invested about USD 190 million in 143 companies across Ukraine and Moldova, supporting more than 27,000 jobs. Its current strategy emphasises facilitating US private investment in the region’s recovery and fintech development.