UBS has received final approval to convert UBS Bank USA into a nationally chartered bank, completing a licensing process begun in October 2025.

The approval confirms UBS as the first Swiss bank to hold a national bank charter in the US. The OCC had granted conditional approval in January 2026, making final authorisation contingent on the bank meeting a set of regulatory requirements. UBS confirmed the milestone via a LinkedIn post on 20 March 2026.

According to UBS, the charter conversion will not affect existing clients in the near term. Account holders will continue to access the same cash management services through their financial advisers.

Expanding the US wealth management footprint

UBS filed its application for the national charter as part of a broader strategy to deepen its presence in the US wealth management market, which the bank has identified as a priority growth area. The nationally chartered structure is expected to allow UBS Bank USA to expand the range of products available to wealth management clients, including retail offerings such as current accounts, savings accounts, and residential mortgages, positioning it more directly alongside domestic US competitors.

The move comes at a time when UBS faces a more constrained regulatory environment in its home market. Swiss authorities have proposed tighter capital requirements for globally active banks, particularly those with significant foreign subsidiaries, following UBS's emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023. Those requirements are expected to raise the cost of international expansion, adding strategic weight to securing a more operationally self-sufficient structure in the US.

UBS's leadership has previously signalled intent to pursue further growth in US wealth management, including the possibility of acquiring another firm in the market once the Credit Suisse integration is complete. The national bank charter positions UBS Bank USA to support that longer-term ambition by enabling a fuller suite of banking services independent of its parent entity's Swiss regulatory framework.

The OCC's final approval follows a period of close regulatory scrutiny, with the conditional green light issued in January 2026 indicating that the regulator was broadly satisfied with the application. The completion of the charter conversion represents a structural change in how UBS operates in the US, even if its immediate impact on clients remains limited.