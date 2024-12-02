UBS nears US national bank charter after conditional approval

UBS has moved closer to securing a national bank charter in the United States after receiving conditional approval from the country’s banking regulator.

The Swiss lender confirmed that the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted an initial approval, marking the first stage in a multi-step licensing process. Final authorisation is expected to depend on UBS meeting a series of regulatory requirements and could be granted as early as 2026.

If completed, the charter would allow UBS to operate a nationally licensed bank in the US, offering retail products such as current accounts, savings accounts and residential mortgages alongside its existing wealth management activities. UBS would become the first Swiss bank to hold a national bank charter in the country.

US growth plans and tighter oversight at home

UBS submitted its application for a full US banking licence in October as part of a wider effort to expand its wealth management and banking footprint in the market, which it considers central to future growth. Representatives from UBS have indicated that obtaining the charter would support the firm’s long-term strategy in the US by aligning its operations more closely with those of domestic competitors.

The push comes as the bank faces a more restrictive regulatory environment in Switzerland following its emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023. Swiss authorities have since proposed tougher capital requirements for globally active banks, particularly in relation to foreign subsidiaries. Swiss government officials have argued that these measures are intended to reduce systemic risk, though they are expected to increase the cost of international expansion.

Despite these constraints, UBS has continued to prioritise the US market, where it aims to improve profitability and compete more directly with leading American banks. The conditional approval suggests regulators are open to the proposal, though the bank will remain under close scrutiny as it works toward final clearance.