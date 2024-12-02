Treasury Prime adds i3 Bank and Coastal to bank network

Treasury Prime has added i3 Bank and Coastal to its Bank Network, expanding the group of financial institutions available to support Embedded Finance and BaaS programmes. The move increases the size of Treasury Prime’s network to more than 20 banks and is part of a wider set of network updates planned for the year.

The two institutions will use Treasury Prime’s platform to assess and engage with fintech partners that match their respective commercial and risk requirements. Both banks are expected to rely on Treasury Prime’s AI-driven marketplace to screen potential partnerships, rather than engaging in bilateral arrangements independently.

Banks expand embedded finance strategies

I3 Bank joined the network with the aim of extending its fintech client base and identifying new partnership opportunities. Through Treasury Prime’s technology, the bank will be able to review potential collaborators based on predefined strategic and risk criteria, while using Treasury Prime as an additional infrastructure provider to support deposit growth and related revenue streams.

Coastal, meanwhile, is using the platform to support more complex embedded banking use cases, including virtual accounts and flexible account structures. The bank plans to use the same marketplace tools to build a pipeline of fintech partners while maintaining oversight and governance as its Embedded Finance activities scale.

Representatives from Treasury Prime said banks are increasingly looking for structured ways to participate in embedded finance without taking on disproportionate operational or compliance risk. They indicated that network-based models allow institutions to engage with multiple fintechs while retaining control over partner selection and programme design.

According to Treasury Prime officials, the company’s marketplace uses machine learning and large language models to help banks assess potential fintech partners more efficiently, reducing the time and uncertainty involved in forming new relationships.

The expansion comes as more banks are looking to support Embedded Finance offerings across payments, accounts and other financial products. Treasury Prime stated that its marketplace currently includes thousands of fintech companies seeking bank partnerships, while banks gain access to a wider pool of pre-screened opportunities within a single framework.