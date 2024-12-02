Flowpay and Teya have partnered to offer embedded working capital financing of up to EUR 100.000 to SMEs across Europe.

Under the arrangement, merchants using Teya's platform can apply for financing of up to EUR 100.000 (CZK 2.5 million) directly within the same environment they use to manage payments and business operations. The integration removes the need for separate banking applications and draws on real-time business data to assess eligibility and credit performance.

Access to working capital remains a persistent challenge for SMEs in Europe. Traditional lenders typically rely on rigid credit scoring models and documentation-heavy processes that can disadvantage businesses with strong operational performance but limited credit history. Flowpay's model is designed to address this by using data from payment service providers and business platforms to evaluate performance and growth potential in real time.

In addition, financing terms are structured across four duration options (one, three, six, or twelve months) with the application completed through a fully digital, four-step process. Funds are transferred immediately upon approval. Merchants will also have the possibility to defer repayments for up to two months if required, and early repayment carries no additional charge.

The offer is dynamically reviewed and adjusted based on ongoing business performance, which allows financing conditions to reflect current trading activity rather than static historical data.

Rollout and market context

According to the official press release, the partnership launches in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with expansion into Hungary and Croatia planned for later in 2026. Teya, which expanded into Spain and Italy in February 2026, now serves over 75.000 local businesses across nine European markets.

The collaboration positions both companies to address demand for capital among merchants navigating seasonal cycles and variable market conditions, segments where the speed and flexibility of embedded financing may offer advantages over conventional lending channels. Moreover, both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The Czech and Slovak rollout represents the initial phase of what both companies describe as a broader European expansion strategy for the product.